Police seek details in fatal Aurora motorcycle crash

Police are asking the public for information about a motorcycle crash that left a man dead early Monday in west suburban Aurora.

Officers responding to reports of a crash with injuries found Rodney Shackleford laying near a 1986 Kawasaki Voyager motorcycle about 12:40 a.m. in a ditch on the side of Eola Road south of McCoy Drive, according to a statement from Aurora police.

Officers performed CPR until Aurora Fire Department paramedics arrived and took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remained under investigation and police were asking anyone who saw anything to call the Traffic Division at (630) 256-5030.