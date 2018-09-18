Police seek details in McKinley Park hit-and-run

Authorities are looking for a vehicle that drove away after striking a pedestrian last month in the McKinley Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The 39-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle about 6:20 p.m. on Aug. 27 while walking in the 1800 block of West 35th Street, according to Chicago police. She survived the crash but suffered injuries.

The vehicle that hit the pedestrian was a silver or gray Ford F-150 pick-up truck with a model year between 1997 and 2003, police said. The driver, a male, was last seen driving west near the scene of the crash.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the crash to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.