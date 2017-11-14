Police seek details in Morris vehicle burglary

Police are looking for a Cadillac in connection with a vehicle burglary Monday morning in southwest suburban Morris.

A male suspect broke the window of a parked vehicle and stole a purse from inside at 10:51 a.m. in a parking lot in the 200 block of West Jefferson Street, according to a statement from Morris police.

Witnesses called police and took photos of a black Cadillac that the suspect got into, police said. There may have been other people in the Cadillac, but the witnesses couldn’t see inside because of the car’s tinted windows.

When officers arrived, the Cadillac drove off west on Fremont Avenue at an estimated speed of more than 80 miles per hour, police said. The officers did not pursue because of “the heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic and potential for harm to bystanders/other motorists.”

The Cadillac, which appeared to have temporary paper license plates, was last seen going north on Deerpath Drive and west on U.S. Route 6, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the theft or has surveillance images of the Cadillac’s license plate is asked to call police at (815) 932-2131.