Police seek details in Old Irving Park hit-and-run

Investigators are asking the public for information about a hit-and-run crash Sept. 1 in the 3900 block of North Pulaski. | Chicago police

Authorities are looking for a vehicle that drove off after hitting a pedestrian Saturday night in the Old Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The male pedestrian was hit by a vehicle about 9:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of North Pulaski, according to Chicago police. He suffered “life threatening injuries” in the crash.

The vehicle “failed to stop at the scene to render aid and exchange information,” police said. The area where the crash occurred sees a high volume of vehicular and pedestrian traffic because of its proximity to Irving Park Road, the Kennedy Expressway and the CTA Irving Park Blue Line station.

Police said the vehicle that hit the pedestrian was unknown, but a dark-colored SUV was reportedly seen driving by the scene about the time of the crash.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the crash to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.