Police seek details in series of Aurora shootings

Authorities in Aurora are asking the public for information about three shootings that happened on Friday and Saturday in the western suburb.

The most recent incident happened about 12:50 a.m. Saturday near Loucks Street and Bonner Avenue, according to a statement from Aurora police. A newer-model black Nissan with tinted windows was seen driving north on Loucks with its lights off shortly before the shooting. Nothing was struck by gunfire and police have not identified any suspects.

Two men told investigators they were shot at about 7:35 p.m. Friday after they parked an SUV in the alleyway connecting Lake Street and Middle Avenue, police said. After the shots were fired, the men ran away south on Lake with a third man.

A Kane County sheriff’s deputy who was in the area and heard the gunshots stopped the two men, but the third man kept running and was not identified, police said. Two vehicles were struck by gunfire, but further details were not available because the men were not cooperating with investigators.

About 1:20 p.m. Friday, someone fired shots from inside a home in the 800 block of Columbia Street and two vehicles were hit, police said. Several men were seen leaving the home in multiple different cars, and the incident is believed to be narcotics-related. No suspect information is available.

Anyone with information about any of the shootings is asked to call police at (630) 256-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. Information leading to an arrest may qualify for a cash reward.