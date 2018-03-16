Police seek details in St. Charles liquor store robbery

Surveillance image of the suspect in an armed robbery Feb. 26 at One Stop Liquors, 1401 Prairie St. in St. Charles. | St. Charles police

Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding the person who robbed a liquor store at gunpoint last month in west suburban St. Charles.

Officers were called shortly after 10 p.m. about the hold-up at One Stop Liquors, 1401 Prairie St. in St. Charles, according to a statement from St. Charles police.

A masked male had entered through the northwest door, pulled out a black handgun and demanded cash, police said. He then ran west into the parking lot, where he got into a waiting car. The car drove off onto Prairie.

The suspect was described as a thin male standing about 5-foot-9, police said. He wore a dark jacket, a black mask and gray pants.

Police said he was “bowlegged with an unusual gait.”

Investigators released surveillance images showing the suspect inside the store as well as the car waiting for him outside. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (630) 377-4435.