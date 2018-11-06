Police seek Dodge Caravan thief in Avondale, Kilbourn Park

Police were warning Northwest Side residents about a series of recent motor vehicle thefts in the Avondale and Kilbourn Park neighborhoods.

The stolen vehicles — four of five of which were Dodge Caravans — were parked on the street when they were taken, according to an alert from Chicago police.

The incidents occurred:

between 9 p.m. Oct. 29 and 8:30 a.m. Oct. 30 in the 3300 block of North Ridgeway Avenue;

between 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31 and 6:20 a.m. Nov. 1 in the 3300 block of North Harding Avenue;

about 8:53 p.m. Nov. 1 in the 3300 block of North Hamlin Avenue;

about 9:31 p.m. Nov. 1 in the 3300 block of North Hamlin Avenue; and

between 7 p.m. Nov. 1 and 7 a.m. Nov. 2 in the 3400 block of North Lowell Avenue.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.