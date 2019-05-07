Police seek help finding car wanted in Belmont Gardens hit-and-run

Police are asking for the community’s help identifying the owner of a car that was involved in a hit-and-run April 30 in Belmont Gardens.

About 8:35 a.m., a man was walking out of a grocery store in the 4000 block of West Wrightwood Avenue when a red vehicle struck him, Chicago police said. The driver is suspected of a hit-and-run.

Anyone with information regarding this vehicle should contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.