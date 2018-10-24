Police seek help identifying elderly man found in Uptown

Police are asking for the public's help identifying this man, who was found in the 5100 block of North Simmonds Drive. | Chicago police

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man found Wednesday morning in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side.

The man, thought to be between 83 and 85 years old, was found about 9:45 a.m. in the 5100 block of North Simmonds Drive, according to an alert from Chicago police.

He was described as a 5-foot-1, 140-pound Asian man with gray hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion, police said. He was wearing a black and gray baseball cap with a letter G on it, a red and gray winter jacket and red pants.

Anyone with information about the man was asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.