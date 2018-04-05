Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who was found early Thursday on the South Side.
The man, who appears to have autism, was found about 1:20 a.m. near 93rd and State, according to an alert from Chicago Police.
He was described as a 5-foot-8, 215-pound black man between 18 and 25 years old with brown eyes, black hair and a dark brown complexion, police said. He was wearing a gray hoodie, brown pants, black boots and carrying a dark green backpack.
Anyone with information about him is asked to call the Area South Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274.