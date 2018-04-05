Police seek help identifying man found on South Side

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who was found near 93rd and State. | Chicago Police

Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who was found early Thursday on the South Side.

The man, who appears to have autism, was found about 1:20 a.m. near 93rd and State, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

He was described as a 5-foot-8, 215-pound black man between 18 and 25 years old with brown eyes, black hair and a dark brown complexion, police said. He was wearing a gray hoodie, brown pants, black boots and carrying a dark green backpack.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call the Area South Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274.