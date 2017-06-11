Police seek help identifying woman who walked into NW Side hospital

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who walked into a Northwest Side hospital on Monday.

The woman, believed to be in her 40s or 50s, walked into Resurrection Medical Center, 7435 W. Talcott Ave., and was confused and unable to give any personal information, police said. She was wearing gray sweats, a neon green hooded sweatshirt and gray-brown boots.

The woman was described as a 5-foot-6, 130-pound white woman with a fair complexion, brown hair and blue eyes, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.