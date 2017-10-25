Police seek identity of person found dead in South Chicago

Chicago Police are hoping to identify a person who was found dead Monday in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The person was described as an African-American male, between 16 and 18 years old, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8, 140 pounds with brown eyes and a “natural” hair style, according to police. He was wearing a black and red Starter jacket with “Chicago” in red lettering and red sleeves, a gray windbreaker hoody, brown Timberland boots, one black sock and one red sock with black stripes.

He was found dead in the area of 80th Street and Coles Avenue, police said. They declined to say how he died, and what time and where the body was found.

Anyone with information about his identity was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8271.

On Monday afternoon, a male between 16 and 18 years old was shot in the head and chest in the 3000 block of East 80th Street, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office previously reported. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:15 p.m. His death was ruled a homicide.