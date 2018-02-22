Police seek man charged with attempted murder in Batavia Steak n’ Shake shooting

Police are searching for an Aurora man who is facing 13 felony charges, included attempted murder, in connection with a shooting Tuesday night at a Steak n’ Shake in west suburban Batavia.

Terry W. Hunter, 27, is charged with three counts of attempted murder, seven counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and counts each of aggravated battery, armed violence and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, according to Batavia police.

Officers responded about 6:25 p.m. Tuesday to a call of a shooting at the Streak ‘n Shake restaurant at 1901 McKee St. after medical staff at Delnor Hospital in Geneva reported that a 17-year-old boy said he’d been shot in the leg while waiting in the drive-thru lane, police said. He was treated and released.

The boy, of Carol Stream, was parked in the drive-thru when he and others in his vehicle started arguing with Hunter, who was inside a red sedan, police said.

During the argument, Hunter fired shots, striking the boy in his left leg, police said.

Following the shooting, Hunter’s sedan crashed into an unoccupied vehicle in the restaurant’s parking lot, police said. The sedan, sustained damage to the front passenger bumper and fender.

A weapon that is believed to have been used in the shooting was found in a nearby parking lot. The red sedan was later located in a parking lot for the Lorlyn of Batavia Apartments in the 1000 block of Lorlyn Circle, police said.

Interviews and a photo lineup with witnesses were conducted and confirmed “a strong person of interest,” police said Wednesday evening. Search warrants were executed, leading to Hunter being identified as the shooter.

A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Hunter was not in custody as of Thursday night and was considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the case or his whereabouts was asked to call police at (630) 454-2500 or 911.