Police seek minivan in fatal Aurora hit-and-run crash

Authorities are looking for a minivan that fatally struck a 46-year-old man in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday evening in west suburban Aurora.

Danny Anderson was crossing Broadway Avenue about 6:40 p.m. in the crosswalk at Hazel Avenue when a 32-year-old man he was with saw an older gray minivan heading south on Broadway, according to a statement from Aurora police. The younger man stopped in the middle of the crosswalk and yelled at Anderson to stop, but Anderson ran ahead and was hit by the minivan.

Anderson was taken to an Aurora hospital before being airlifted to another hospital, where he died at 1:50 a.m. Thursday. Police said he was homeless and lived in Aurora.

The minivan stopped for a few seconds after the crash before driving off, police said. Investigators released photos of the minivan taken by a nearby surveillance camera, but no further description of the vehicle or its occupants was available.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Aurora Police Traffic Division at (630) 256-5330 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.