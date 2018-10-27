Police seek person wanted for attempted child-luring in South Chicago: police

Police were searching for a person wanted for attempting to lure a 14-year-old boy Wednesday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 7:30 a.m., the boy was waiting at a bus stop in the 7800 block of South Shore Drive when a male driving a silver car, possibly a Toyota, told him to get inside his car, according to Chicago police. He promised the boy he would drive him to another bus stop or location.

Another witness threatened to call the police, so the person drove away, police said. No one was injured.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8272.