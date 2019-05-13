Police seek person of interest after girl, 7, hit by pickup in St. Charles

Authorities are looking for a person of interest in a hit-and-run crash that left a 7-year-old girl critically injured Sunday in unincorporated St. Charles.

Detectives are looking to question 42-year-old Brian Quartuccio about the crash about 1:05 p.m. near Geneva and Courier avenues, according to a statement from the Kane County sheriff’s office.

No charges have been filed against Quartuccio and no warrant has been issued for his arrest, the sheriff’s office said. He is thought to live in the area near the site of the crash.

The girl, who also lives in the area, was riding a bicycle when she was hit by a black Dodge pickup, the sheriff’s office said. She was airlifted to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where she is listed in critical condition.

The male driver left the scene of the crash, abandoned the truck a few blocks away and likely ran off, the sheriff’s office said.

He is described as a 5-foot-6, 120-pound white male with long hair pulled back into a pony tail, the sheriff’s office said. He was last seen wearing tan pants.

Anyone with information about Quartuccio or the crash should call 911 or investigators at 630-444-1103.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.