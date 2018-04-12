Police seek surveillance video as they investigate random Lincoln Park stabbing

Police are trying to find surveillance video that will help them in their search for the man who appeared to pick a woman at random and stab her repeatedly in the 1200 block of West Webster Avenue in Lincoln Park. | Google Streetview

Police on Thursday continued to scour Lincoln Park for any surveillance video that could help identify the man who — apparently at random — grabbed a woman from behind and stabbed her repeatedly earlier this week.

The stabbing occurred at 10:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of West Webster.

“So far, there is no information to suggest she knew the attacker,” police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Thursday.

“It’s outrageous,” Ald. Michele Smith (43rd) said Thursday. “The offense is outrageous.”

The woman, 21, had been walking to the Fullerton stop of the CTA Red Line. She was about three blocks away when she was assaulted.

The attacker did not say a word to the woman, who was unaware she was being followed, police said.

He stabbed her multiple times in the upper body before running away eastbound, police said.

The woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized.

The attacker was described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall; he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black baggy pants, police said.

Chicago Police Near North District officers are increasing patrols in the area, Smith said.

Anyone with information should call police at (312) 747-8380.