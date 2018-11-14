Police seek suspect in Avalon Park burglary

Surveillance image of the suspect in a burglary Nov. 9 in the 8400 block of South Kimbark | Chicago police

Authorities are looking for a man who burglarized a home Friday evening in the Avalon Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The break-in happened between 6:30 and 10:30 p.m. at a home in the 8400 block of South Kimbark, according to a community alert from Chicago police. The suspect forced entry to the home before stealing items from inside.

He was described as a male between 5-foot-8 and 6 feet tall with a medium build, black hair and “a well-manicured mustache and beard,” police said. He was wearing a hooded jacket.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect and are asking anyone with information about him to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.