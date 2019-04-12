Police seek suspect in Gary burglary
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a burglary Monday in Gary, Indiana.
The break-in happened in the 1300 block of Chase Street, according to an alert from Gary police.
Police released photos of a person wanted in connection with the burglary and are asking anyone with information to call Detective Sergeant Corporal Larry McKinley at 219-881-7300 ext. 23075 or the crime tip line at 866-274-6347.