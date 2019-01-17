Police seek suspect in Hyde Park armed robberies

Police are warning residents about a pair of armed robberies earlier this month in the Hyde Park neighborhood on the South Side.

In each case, an armed suspect approached victims and ordered them into a nearby alley where he took or tried to take their property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The first hold-up happened about 7:20 a.m. Jan. 3 in the 5100 block of South Dorchester, police said. The second happened about 6:20 a.m. Jan. 8 in the 900 block of East 53rd Street.

The suspect was described as a male, standing about 5-foot-8, with a dark complexion, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.