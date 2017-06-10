Police seek suspect in Naperville convenience store burglary

Authorities are asking the public for help identifying the person who burglarized a convenience store last month in west suburban Naperville.

The burglary happened about 11:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Convenient Food Mart, 501 87th St. in Naperville, according to a statement from Naperville police. The suspect tried four times in 20 minutes to open the door with a pry bar, walking away south on Modaff Road toward Hampton Court after each failed attempt.

When he finally got into the store, he targeted lottery tickets, police said. He was not wearing gloves.

Authorities have released surveillance images of the male suspect and ask anyone with information about him to call Naperville Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006. Callers can remain anonymous, and information leading to an arrest could qualify for a reward up to $1,000.