Police seek suspect in South Shore sexual assault

Police are warning resident about a sexual assault reported overnight in the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side.

The assault happened between 11 p.m. Sunday and 2 a.m. Monday in the 7600 block of South Cornell, according to Chicago police. The female victim was walking when a passenger got out of a white van, followed her and forced her into an alley, where he sexually assaulted her.

The suspect was described as a male between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8 with brown eyes and a heavy build, police said. He wore a black ski mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8271.