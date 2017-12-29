Police seek suspect in Stickney car theft

Surveillance images of a suspect and the vehicle he was driving in a Stickney Township car theft Dec. 21. | Cook County sheriff's office

Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding the person who helped steal a car from a gas station last week in southwest suburban Stickney Township.

The Cook County sheriff’s office released photos Friday of a suspect in the theft of a black 2015 Honda Accord about 7:40 a.m. Dec. 21 at the at the Minute Man gas station, 4901 S. Central Avenue in Stickney Township.

The pictured suspect drove away in a current-model, maroon Toyota Highlander, while an accomplice drove off in the stolen Honda, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call detectives at (708) 865-4896.