Police seek suspect in Sugar Grove shooting

Surveillance image of Kennrith Foster, who is wanted for allegedly shooting and attacking a woman Dec. 17 inside a business in west suburban Sugar Grove. | Sugar Grove police

Authorities in Sugar Grove are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for shooting and attacking a woman last week in the west suburb.

Kennrith L. Foster, 48, is accused of walking into a business about 3 a.m. Dec. 17 in the 300 block of Sugar Grove Parkway and shooting an employee, with whom he had a previous relationship, according to a statement from Sugar Grove Police Chief Pat Rollins.

After he shot her, Foster then “physically attacked her further causing additional injuries,” police said. He then ran out of the business, got into a vehicle and drove away.

The victim remained hospitalized, police said.

Foster was last seen driving a black 2004 Lexus ES 330 with an Illinois license plate number of G641943, police said. His last known address was in East Chicago, Indiana.

He is believed to be armed and anyone who sees him or has information about his location should call 911, police said.