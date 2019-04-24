Police seek suspect in South Chicago kidnapping attempt

Police are looking for a man who tried to lure a 13-year-old girl to a car last month in South Shore on the South Side.

She was walking west on 79th Street toward Exchange Avenue about 4 p.m. on March 16 when the man yelled for her to come to the car he was driving, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

As the girl was running away, she saw the same silver, four-door car go by multiple times before she reached a relative’s home, police said.

The suspect was described as a 6-foot-1, 180-pound man in his 40s with “light caramel colored skin,” according to police. He was wearing a gray ski mask, a gray jacket, black pants and black work boots. A black and gray goatee could be seen under the mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8271.

