Police seek to identify elderly woman found wandering in Edgewater

A woman, thought to be between 70 and 74 years old, was found wandering about 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 6300 block of North Sheridan. She was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital. | Chicago Police

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an elderly woman found wandering early Tuesday in the Edgewater neighborhood on the North Side.

The woman, thought to be between 70 and 74 years old, was found about 1 a.m. in the 6300 block of North Sheridan, according to Chicago Police. She was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital.

She speaks Bosnian, and an officer who also speaks Bosnian was able to speak to the woman, but she did not give her name, date of birth, home address or a phone number, police said. She only said that she had been walking for two days.

The woman is described as a 130-pound, 5-foot-4 white woman with gray hair, blue eyes, a light complexion and bumps on her upper left nose and cheek, police said. She was wearing a pink scarf or babushka on her head which was wrapped over a light brown and blue one, a pink fleece shirt, a green long-sleeve sweater, a lighter green sleeveless sweater, a black and white dress and gray flip flops.

Police said she was scheduled to be discharged by Weiss and will be in the care of the Department of Family and Support Services at (312) 743-0300. Anyone with information on the woman is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.