Police seek person for questioning in Gary shooting

Police are asking the public’s help identifying a person in connection with a Friday shooting in Gary, Indiana.

The male seen in images released by police Friday is wanted for questioning in regards to a shooting which happened about 2:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Clark Road in Gary, according to a Gary police spokeswoman. Circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time.

“The male is believed to have vital information regarding the incident,” the spokeswoman said.

Anyone with information on the person’s identity should call Gary Police Sgt. Gregory Wolf at 219-576-4014 or 219-881-1210.