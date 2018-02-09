Police seek trio in series of Northwest Side armed robberies

Police are looking for a trio of armed robbers who have held up multiple people on the Northwest Side.

The three men implied they had a weapon during robberies about 11:40 p.m. Feb. 6 in the 3300 block of North Albany and about 11:30 a.m. Jan. 21 in the 3400 block of West Sunnyside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. After the Sunnyside robber, they drove off in a silver minivan.

They also displayed a handgun during a hold-up shortly after 6 p.m. Jan.26 in the 3100 block of West Irving Park, police said.

The suspects were described as three men between 20 and 30 years old, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.