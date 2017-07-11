Police seek witnesses to Aurora shootout

Police are looking for witnesses to a shootout Saturday afternoon in west suburban Aurora.

Two people exchanged gunfire about 3:15 p.m. in the 900 block of Kane Street, each firing “multiple rounds” at the other, according to a statement from Aurora police.

No injuries were reported in the shooting, but four parked cars and a home on Kane Street were struck, police said.

Investigators have not been able to gather descriptions of the suspects or determine a motive, but police said “street gang involvement has not been ruled out.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at (630) 256-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. Calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and information that leads to an arrest may qualify for a cash reward.