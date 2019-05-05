Police seek man wanted for attempted kidnapping in East Beverly

Police are searching for the man who tried to lure a child into his car on two occasions last month in East Beverly on the Far South Side.

About 7:35 a.m. April 24, the man approached a female child of an unknown age at a CTA bus stop in the 10300 block of South Prospect Avenue, according to a community alert from Chicago police. He tried to make conversation with the girl and gestured for her to get in his car.

The man had approached the child April 3 around the same time and at the same bus stop, police said.

He is described as between 55 and 60 years old, clean shaven with a medium complexion and dark, possibly brown eyes. The man was last seen wearing a navy blue baseball cap with a green bill.

He was driving an older model four-door tan sedan with a tan interior, police said. The child reported seeing something red in the car’s back seat.

Anyone with information should contact Area South detectives at 312-747-8271.

