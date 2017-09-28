Police seeking suspects who beat elderly man in Gary

Police are asking for help finding the suspect who beat an elderly man Monday night in northwest Indiana, leaving him in critical condition.

Roldon Dionisio, 87, was found about 9 p.m. at 40th and Broadway in Gary, according to Gary Police Sgt. Latonia Shields-Marsh.

Dioniso had suffered severe head injuries and was in critical condition, Shields-Marsh said.

Anyone with information about how he suffered the injuries, or his whereabouts leading up to the attack, is asked call Det. Sgt. Callahan at (219) 881-7545 or (219) 881-1210.