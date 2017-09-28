Police are asking for help finding the suspect who beat an elderly man Monday night in northwest Indiana, leaving him in critical condition.
Roldon Dionisio, 87, was found about 9 p.m. at 40th and Broadway in Gary, according to Gary Police Sgt. Latonia Shields-Marsh.
Dioniso had suffered severe head injuries and was in critical condition, Shields-Marsh said.
Anyone with information about how he suffered the injuries, or his whereabouts leading up to the attack, is asked call Det. Sgt. Callahan at (219) 881-7545 or (219) 881-1210.