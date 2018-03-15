Police seize drug stash from Lake in the Hills home

A Lake in the Hills man was charged Wednesday after police seized nearly $2,000 worth of drugs from his home.

Ahmed Baig, 24, of the 3800 block of Peartree Lane, was found in possession of 65 grams of marijuana, 4 grams of marijuana edibles, 51 Alprazolam pills and 8 Lorazepam pills, with an estimated street value of $1,970. Police also found cocaine residue, packaging material, a digital scale and $1,236 in cash in his home, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers from the Sheriff’s office Narcotics Task Force searched Baig’s home after a month long investigation that stemmed from numerous citizens complaining that Baig was dealing drugs out of his home, police said..

He was charged with three felony counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and felony counts of destruction of evidence, unlawful possession of cannabis and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia on Wednesday

His next court appearance has not yet been scheduled, police said.