Police: Series of armed robberies reported on South Side

Police are warning residents about a string of recent burglaries on the South Side.

In each incident, the robber or robbers walked up to a victim, pulled out a weapon and stole property, according to Chicago Police. The suspect or suspects were seen getting out of a vehicle prior to some of the robberies.

The robberies happened:

• about 2:35 a.m. Feb. 13 in the 1100 block of East 47th Street;

• at 8:32 p.m. Feb. 19 in the 4300 block of South Drexel;

• about 5:55 p.m. Feb. 21 in the 900 block of East 43rd Street;

• about 5:40 a.m. March 13 in the 3500 block of South Lake Park;

• at 12:32 p.m. March 20 in the 4800 block of South Kenwood.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.