Police: Series of burglaries reported in South Shore, South Chicago

Police are warning residents about three burglaries last month in the South Shore and South Chicago neighborhoods.

In each incident, the burglar or burglar forcibly broke into a home or apartment and stole kitchen appliances, hot water tanks, furnaces and other property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• about 5:30 p.m. March 23 in the 7700 block of South Yates;

• about 4:30 p.m. March 23 in the 7600 block of South Oglesby; and

• about 2 p.m. March 26 in the 7900 block of South Ridgeland.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.