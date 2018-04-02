Police are warning residents about three burglaries last month in the South Shore and South Chicago neighborhoods.
In each incident, the burglar or burglar forcibly broke into a home or apartment and stole kitchen appliances, hot water tanks, furnaces and other property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.
The burglaries happened:
• about 5:30 p.m. March 23 in the 7700 block of South Yates;
• about 4:30 p.m. March 23 in the 7600 block of South Oglesby; and
• about 2 p.m. March 26 in the 7900 block of South Ridgeland.
Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.