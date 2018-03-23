Police: Series of burglaries reported on South, Far South sides

Police are warning residents about a string of recent burglaries on the South and Far South sides.

In each incident, the suspect or suspects forcibly broke into lock boxes and stole keys that were used to enter and burglarize apartments and homes, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• Jan. 17 in the 1900 block of East 92nd Street;

• Feb. 28 in the first block of East Brayton;

• March 1 in the 8500 block of South Throop;

• March 11 in the 9100 block of South Wallace; and

• Tuesday in the 8400 block of South Wood.

Anyone with information about the rash of burglaries should call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.