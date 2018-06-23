Police: Series of construction sites burglarized on North, Near North sides

Police are warning business owners about a series of recent burglaries at construction sites on the North and Near North sides.

In each incident, two male burglars forced entry into a construction site and stole property and construction materials, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• during the late evening hours May 11 in the 300 block of West Erie Street;

• during the evening hours May 14 in the 600 block of North LaSalle Drive;

• during the late evening hours May 16 in the first block of West Huron Street;

• during the late evening hours May 16 in the 600 block of North Dearborn Street;

• during the late evening hours May 16 in the 600 block of North Dearborn Street;

• during the late evening hours May 16 in the 600 block of North Dearborn Street;

• during the late evening hours May 18 in the 600 block of North Dearborn Street;

• during the late evening hours May 22 in the 800 block of West Fullerton Avenue;

• during the late evening hours May 24 in the 100 block of West Huron Street;

• during the morning hours May 30 in the 600 block of North Clark Street;

• during the evening hours May 31 in the 100 block of West Huron Street;

• during the evening hours June 2 in the 100 block of West Huron Street;

• during the morning hours June 10 in the 400 block of West Grand Avenue; and

• during the afternoon hours June 14 in the 100 block of West Huron Street.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.