Police are warning of a series of recent residential burglaries in the Cragin and Portage Park neighborhoods on the Northwest Side.
In each incident, the burglar or burglars broke into a home or apartment through a window or door and stole electronics, jewelry, cash and other property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.
The burglaries happened:
• between 5:40 p.m. and 8:10 p.m. Feb. 27 in the 3200 block of North Laramie;
• between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. March 20 in the 4800 block of West Roscoe;
• about 1:40 p.m. March 20 in the 3300 block of North Lamon; and
• between 6 a.m. and 6:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 5100 block of West Melrose.
Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.