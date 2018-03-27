Police: Series of residential burglaries reported in Cragin, Portage Park

Police are warning of a series of recent residential burglaries in the Cragin and Portage Park neighborhoods on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, the burglar or burglars broke into a home or apartment through a window or door and stole electronics, jewelry, cash and other property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• between 5:40 p.m. and 8:10 p.m. Feb. 27 in the 3200 block of North Laramie;

• between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. March 20 in the 4800 block of West Roscoe;

• about 1:40 p.m. March 20 in the 3300 block of North Lamon; and

• between 6 a.m. and 6:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 5100 block of West Melrose.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.