Police: Series of residential burglaries reported on NW Side

Police are warning residents about a string of recent burglaries at homes on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, the burglar or burglars have broken into a home by kicking or prying open a front, rear or side door or gaining entry through an unlocked door, according to an alert from Chicago police. The suspect or suspects have made off with cash, jewelry and laptop computers.

The burglaries happened:

• between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. July 26 in the 3900 block of North Pioneer;

• at 11:23 p.m. Aug. 3 in the 3200 block of North Natchez;

• about 3 p.m. Aug. 7 in the 5100 block of West Waveland; and

• about 7 p.m. Friday in the 6400 block of West Belmont.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.