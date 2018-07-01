Police: Series of vehicles stolen from Near West Side

Police are warning Near West Side about a string of recent vehicle thefts.

In each incident, someone parked a vehicle and later noticed it had been stolen, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The thefts happened:

• about 2 a.m. June 2 in the 2100 block of West Washington;

• between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. June 4 in the 2100 block of West Fulton;

• between 6:50 a.m. June 8 and 8 a.m. June 11 in the 100 block of North Bell;

• about noon June 10 in the 2200 block of West Washington;

• about 4 p.m. June 10 in the 2200 block of West Warren;

• about 1 p.m. June 17 in the 100 block of North Hoyne; and

• about 5 p.m. June 22 in the 100 block of South Leavitt.

Anyone with information about the thefts should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.