Police: Several detained after shot fired at River North hotel

Several people were detained early Sunday after a shot was fired at a River North hotel, police said.

Officers responded about 3:30 a.m. to a call of shots fired at the hotel in the first block of East Grand, according to Chicago Police.

Hotel security directed the officers to the room, where they found between 10 and 12 people congregating inside, police said.

The investigation revealed that someone in the room opened fire and a bullet struck several walls, including one in an adjacent guest suite, police said. No injuries were reported.

Three handguns were found in the room and “all the subjects have been detained,” police said. Area Central detectives were investigating.