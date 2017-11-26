Police: Several homes burglarized in McKinley Park

Police are warning McKinley Park residents about several burglaries this month in the South Side neighborhood.

The burglars entered homes through unlocked doors or by force and stole property from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

at 1:49 p.m. Nov. 2 in the 3500 block of South Damen;

between 10 a.m. Nov. 8 and 11 a.m. Nov. 12 in the 1700 block of West 35th Street;

between noon Nov. 11 and 10:15 a.m. Nov. 12 in the 3100 block of South Archer;

about 5:30 p.m. Nov. 20 in the 3300 block of South Seeley;

between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Nov. 21 in the 3400 block of South Ashland; and

about 3:30 p.m. Nov. 23 in the 3500 block of South Winchester.

Anyone with information on the burglaries should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.