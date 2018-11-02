Police: Several homes burglarized in same Back of the Yards street

Police are warning Back of the Yards residents about a trio of burglaries this month that struck the same block in the South Side neighborhood.

The burglars forcibly entered homes in the 5000 block of South Hermitage and stole property from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries happened about 10:22 a.m. Oct. 5, about 3:30 a.m. Oct. 14 and about 3:30 a.m. Oct. 15.

Anyone with information on the burglaries should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.