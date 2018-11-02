Police: Several Southwest Side homes burglarized

Police are warning Archer Heights and Sleepy Hollow residents about a series of burglaries this month in the Southwest Side neighborhoods.

The burglars forcibly entered homes and garages and stole property from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries happened:

about 3 p.m. Oct. 19 in the 5200 block of South Kildare;

about 5:50 p.m. Oct. 19 in the 4900 block of South Kilpatrick;

about 4 p.m. Oct. 24 in the 4500 block of South Knox;

about 10:30 p.m. Oct. 24 in the 5200 block of South Kildare;

about 3:30 p.m. Oct. 26 in the 4900 block of South Kolin;

about 9:30 a.m. Oct. 25 in the 5000 block of South Archer;

about 12 p.m. Oct. 26 in the 5100 block of South Kildare;

about 3 a.m. Oct. 31 in the 5200 block of South Kilpatrick; and

about 3:30 p.m. Oct. 31 in the 4800 block of South Kolin.

Anyone with information on the burglaries should contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8380.