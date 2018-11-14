Person shot by police in East Garfield Park

A person was shot by a Chicago police officer Wednesday afternoon in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The officer encountered a gunman and fired shots during a confrontation in the 600 block of North Lawndale, according to police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

The on-duty officer fired at the male shortly after 3 p.m., striking him in the abdomen, according to police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital but his condition was not immediately known.

No officers were injured during the incident, police said.

Additional information has not been released.