Police still searching for missing man last seen in July in South Shore

Police are still searching for a 31-year-old man three weeks after he went missing in the South Shore neighborhood.

Jeremy Stanford was last seen July 20 in the area of Lavergne and Division, according to Chicago Police.

Stanford, nicknamed “J”, was described as black with a medium complexion, about 6-foot and 195 pounds and having brown eyes and black hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black jogging pants.

Stanford has a tattoo on the left side of his neck that reads, “heavy hitter,” according to police.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.