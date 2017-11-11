Police: Stolen SUV used in robbery spree on South, Far South sides

Someone stole an SUV that was left running Saturday morning in the Fernwood neighborhood and used it to commit three armed robberies and a carjacking on the South and Far South sides.

The Chevrolet Equinox was stolen about 6:30 a.m. after it was left running in the 400 block of West 100th Place, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. The Equinox was later used in four separate incidents in which someone got out of the passenger side, approached a victim armed with a handgun and demanded the victim’s property.

The hold-ups occurred in a 20-minute period starting at 7:30 a.m. with a robbery in the 2600 block of West 106th Place, police said. Five minutes later, another robbery occurred in the 10600 block of South Fairfield.

About 7:45 a.m., the suspect robbed another victim in the 8900 block of South Laflin, followed by a carjacking at 7:50 a.m. in the 8800 block of South Eggleston, police said.

The suspect was described as an African American male between 14 and 18 years old, police said. He stood about 5-foot-5, weighed 130 to 150 pounds and wore a black winter hat, a black sweatshirt and dark jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.