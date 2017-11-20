Police: Stone Park man was driving drunk with loaded gun in Riverside

A west suburban man was arrested early Sunday for driving drunk with a loaded gun in his car in Riverside.

At 2:15 a.m. Sunday, an officer working with the Illinois Department of Transportation DUI Traffic Enforcement Grant spotted a 2004 Infinity speeding, according to a statement from Riverside police.

The car was going 72 mph in a 30 mph zone while weaving in and out of traffic, police said. The driver, 30-year-old Giovanni Reynoso, almost ran off the road and into a Berwyn police car in the 3500 block of South Harlem.

Reynoso then blew through a red light, continued north on Harlem and was eventually pulled over in the 2200 block of South Harlem, police said. When stopped, Reynoso told the officer he thought he was going 40 mph and admitted to drinking alcohol at a party in Summit and was heading going to his girlfriend’s house in Melrose Park.

The officer ran Reynoso’s license, revealing that he is a concealed carry license holder, police said. When asked if he had a weapon, Reynoso became confused and couldn’t answer.

The officer recovered a fully loaded .40 caliber Smith & Wesson FNS handgun from the glove box, along with 14 rounds of ammunition, police said. Reynoso failed sobriety tests and was taken into custody.

Reynoso, of Stone Park, was charged with speeding, improper lane usage, improper passing in the opposite direction, failure to signal when required, failure to yield to an authorized emergency vehicle, driving with no seatbelt, driving under the influence of alcohol, and reckless driving, police said. He was also charged with violating the Illinois Concealed Carry Act for being under the influence of alcohol while in the possession of a fully loaded handgun.