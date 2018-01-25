Police: String of armed carjackings reported in Logan Square, Bucktown

Police are warning drivers about a string of recent armed carjacking in the Northwest Side Logan Square and North Side Bucktown neighborhoods.

In each incident, a group of males walked up to a driver, pulled out a gun and demanded the victim’s vehicle, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The carjackings happened:

• about 6:40 p.m. Jan. 6 in the 1700 block of North Talman;

• about 8:30 p.m. Jan. 7 in the 1700 block of North Talman;

• at 11:02 p.m. Jan. 8 in the 3300 block of West Schubert; and

• about 11:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of North Wolcott.

Anyone with information about the carjackings should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.