Police: String of armed carjackings reported in West Garfield Park

Police are warning residents about a series of armed carjacking this month in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

In each incident, one to five males armed with a handgun and a metal pipe demanded property and the victim’s car after implying a weapon or striking the victim, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The carjackings happened:

• about 1:55 a.m. March 23 in the 4200 block of West Madison;

• about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Pulaski;

• about 3 p.m. Thursday in the 4600 block of West Van Buren; and

• at 2:08 a.m. Friday in the 4700 block of West Van Buren.

The carjackers are described as black males, thought to be between the ages of 18 and 20, police said. One was described as being heavyset and wearing a green sweater, while another was described as having a slim build.

They were seen driving either a Chevrolet Astro and a blue car with round taillights and dealer plates, police said.