Police: String of armed robberies reported in Gold Coast, Lincoln Park

A group of robbers have struck three times this month in the Old Irving Park and Mayfair neighborhoods on the Northwest Side.

About 5:50 p.m. Jan 16, three males walked up to a person, implying they had a gun and threatening to shoot if the victim didn’t hand over property, according to an alert Chicago Police. The group then drove off in an older model dark-colored vehicle that may been a Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Five male suspects then punched a victim about 15 minutes later in the 4100 block of North Keystone before taking off in a vehicle with the same description, police said.

About 10:40 p.m. Jan. 18, two males stole a person’s property at gunpoint before running off, police said.

The robbers are described as four Hispanic man and one black man, thought to be between 17 and 25 years old, standing between 5-foot-5 and 6-foot-2 and weighing between 150 and 200 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.